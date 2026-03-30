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Nepal SC issues show-cause notice to government over former PM K P Sharma Oli's arrest

KP Sharma Oli was arrested on March 28 for his involvement in the violent crackdown of the Gen Z protest on September 8 and 9 last year, killing 76 people.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 16:44 IST
World newsNepalKathmanduKP Sharma OliGen Z

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