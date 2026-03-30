<p>Kathmandu: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepal">Nepal's</a> Supreme Court on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the newly formed Balendra Shah government, seeking an explanation over the arrest and detention of former Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kp-sharma-oli">K P Sharma Oli</a>.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court issued the order in response to the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Oli's wife, Radhika Shakya, a day earlier, seeking his immediate release. However, a single bench of Justice Meghraj Pokharel refused to grant immediate relief to the former prime minister. </p>.<p>Oli was arrested on March 28 for his involvement in the violent crackdown of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gen-z">Gen Z protest</a> on September 8 and 9 last year, killing 76 people.</p>.<p>The arrests came after the newly formed Balendra Shah government decided to implement the report of the probe commission into the Gen Z protests in its first cabinet meeting.</p>.<p>Radhika Shakya claimed in the petition that her husband was being held in unlawful detention.</p>.Former PM Oli remanded in judicial custody for 5 days as protests continue across Nepal.<p>Senior advocate Tikaram Bhattarai argued that it is unconstitutional to arrest K P Sharma Oli by issuing an urgent arrest warrant. It is illegal to arrest someone selectively on the basis of the Gauri Bahadur Karki probe commission report, he said.</p>.<p>Presenting his argument, Bhattarai argued that the government has not yet made the report by the Commission public.</p>.<p>Former Attorney General Ramesh Badal said that Oli should be released on the basis of a personal guarantee.</p>.<p>Earlier, the apex court had issued a similar show-cause order to a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak.</p>.<p>Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were remanded in judicial custody for five days by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kathmandu">Kathmandu</a> District Court on Sunday, even as protests continue to erupt in various parts of the country over the arrests. </p>