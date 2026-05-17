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Nepal’s mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for 32nd time, beats own record

Born in a village of Solukhumbu district in Koshi Province in January 1970, Kami Rita started the carrier as a professional mountaineer in 1992.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 07:14 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 07:14 IST
World newsNepalEverest

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