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Nigeria court convicts 386 in mass terrorism trial

Lateef Fagbemi, Nigeria's Attorney General, said more than 500 cases were presented to ​the Federal High ⁠Court during the latest proceedings.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 11:18 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 11:18 IST
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