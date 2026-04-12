Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Nigerian airstrike hits market, 200 feared dead in northeast Yobe state

The government of the neighbouring ​Yobe state said ⁠in a statement that an air strike on the area had been conducted near a market that people were attending.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 16:48 IST
World newsNigeriaAirstrike

Follow us on :

Follow Us