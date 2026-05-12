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'No sign of larger outbreak of hantavirus,' says WHO chief

The ‌situation could change ‌and, given the ‌long incubation ‌period of the virus, it's possible we might see ⁠more ⁠cases in the coming weeks.'
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:02 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:02 IST
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