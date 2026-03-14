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North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles during US-South Korea military drills

Japan's coast guard said it had detected what could be a ballistic missile that fell ​into the sea. It ⁠appeared to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 04:53 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 04:53 IST
World newsJapanNorth Koreaattack

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