North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles, claims Japan

<p>Seoul: North Korea fired suspected ballistic missiles, Japan said on Sunday, marking the latest in a flurry of launches by Pyongyang to accelerate efforts to boost its military capabilities.</p><p>The incident marks the North's seventh ballistic missile launch this year and its fourth in April alone.</p><p>"As the U.S. is focused on Iran, the North sees this as a golden time to upgrade their nuclear power and missile capability,” Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, said.</p><p>Such tests violate U.N. Security Council resolutions against the North's missile programme. Pyongyang rejects the U.N. ban and says it infringes its sovereign right to self-defense.</p>.North Korea fires 10 ballistic missiles during US-South Korea military drills.<p>Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters the launch was multiple and appeared to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.</p><p>South Korea's military said the ballistic missile flew eastward, Yonhap News Agency said, without giving details. South Korea's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.</p>