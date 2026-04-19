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North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles, claims Japan

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters the launch was multiple and appeared to ⁠have ⁠fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 01:57 IST
World newsJapanNorth KoreaMilitaryBallistic Missileattack

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