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North Korea fires unidentified projectile towards Sea of Japan: Report

The Japanese ‌government said ⁠North Korea had fired ‌what ‌could be a ‌ballistic ‌missile, which the coast ⁠guard ⁠said appeared to had fallen into the sea.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 04:53 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 04:53 IST
World newsJapanNorth Koreaattack

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