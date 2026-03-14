<p>SEOUL: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/north-korea">North Korea</a> fired an unidentified projectile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's <em>Yonhap news agency</em> said on Saturday citing its military.</p>.North Korea fires ballistic missile towards east, South Korea says.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japanese government</a> said North Korea had fired what could be a ballistic missile, which the coast guard said appeared to had fallen into the sea. </p>