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North Korea's Kim Jong praises soldiers who died by suicide to evade capture in Ukraine

North Korea sent an estimated 14,000 ⁠troops to fight with Russian forces in ‌Kursk region.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 16:26 IST
World newsUkrainesoldiersNorth KoreaSuicideKim Jong Un

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