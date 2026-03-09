<p>Norwegian police are searching for a suspect seen on surveillance footage following an explosion during the weekend at the US embassy in Oslo, investigators said on Monday.</p><p>The early Sunday morning blast damaged one of the entrances to the embassy, sending thick smoke into the street but causing no injuries, in what police said may have been linked to the crisis in the Middle East.</p>.US embassy blast may be linked to security situation: Norway police.<p>"The investigation so far has shown that this was an improvised explosive device," the Oslo police said in a statement, adding that the IED had caused a "powerful blast".</p><p>The suspect in the case had not been identified.</p><p>Images released by the police showed a hooded person wearing dark clothes and carrying a bag or rucksack. The person's face was not visible.</p><p>Norway's government has promised a thorough investigation of the incident. </p>