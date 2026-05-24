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Ocean census reveals more than 1,100 new species

Over the course of 13 expeditions and nine workshops in the past year, the alliance worked tirelessly to identify and categorize the new species—a process that is usually slow going.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 11:35 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 11:35 IST
World newsoceannew species

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