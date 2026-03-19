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Oscar winner Kevin Spacey settles UK civil lawsuits over alleged sexual assault

Spacey has consistently denied accusations of sexual misconduct ⁠and said ‌the incidents alleged in the lawsuits did not happen or were consensual.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 11:42 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 11:42 IST
HollywoodUKOscarKevin SpaceyBFI London Film Festival

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