Pakistan shares new Iranian proposal with US to end war: Report

Iran submits revised peace proposal to the US via Pakistan amid escalating tensions and deadline warnings.

Key points

• Failed initial talks Previous peace negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, ended in a stalemate with both sides accusing each other of shifting demands.

• Revised Iranian offer Iran has presented a new proposal to the US through Pakistani mediation, addressing concerns raised in earlier discussions.

• US deadline pressure President Trump warned Iran that time is running out, threatening severe consequences if Iran does not act swiftly.

• Ongoing mediation Exchanges between Iran and the US continue via Pakistan as the primary mediator to bridge remaining gaps.