Pakistan shares new Iranian proposal with US to end war: Report

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Iran submits revised peace proposal to the US via Pakistan amid escalating tensions and deadline warnings.
Key points
• Failed initial talks
Previous peace negotiations between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, ended in a stalemate with both sides accusing each other of shifting demands.
• Revised Iranian offer
Iran has presented a new proposal to the US through Pakistani mediation, addressing concerns raised in earlier discussions.
• US deadline pressure
President Trump warned Iran that time is running out, threatening severe consequences if Iran does not act swiftly.
• Ongoing mediation
Exchanges between Iran and the US continue via Pakistan as the primary mediator to bridge remaining gaps.
• Public posturing
Both sides are publicly framing the situation to pressure the other, with Iran stating its response was conveyed and the US issuing stark warnings.
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:48 IST