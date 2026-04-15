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Pakistani, Bangladeshi migrants pretend to be gay to claim asylum in UK: Report

The BBC said its reporters had uncovered how migrants whose visas are due to run out are being given fake cover stories and instructed on creating fabricated evidence.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:15 IST
World newsPakistanUKBangladeshAsylum

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