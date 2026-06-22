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Pope Leo decries leaders who 'feed' wars while millions go hungry

Pope Leo warns that global priorities are ​badly skewed
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 11:08 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 11:08 IST
World newswarPope Leo

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