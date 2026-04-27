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Pope Leo signals shift away from Catholic Church's focus on sex

Pope Leo says sexual ethics should not take priority for Church
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 11:17 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 11:17 IST
World newscatholic churchPope Leo

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