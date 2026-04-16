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Prince Harry praises Australia's leadership on social media ban as Meghan tells of online bullying

The Duke ‌and Duchess of Sussex are ​on a four-day trip to Australia, with engagements covering sport, mental health and veterans' affairs.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:57 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:57 IST
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