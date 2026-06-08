Private jet crashes on runway in Dominican Republic; both pilots die

<p>In a disturbing incident reported from the La Romana International Airport in the east of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/jaishankar-inaugurates-embassy-in-dominican-republic-as-india-eyes-to-expand-ties-with-latin-america-and-carribean-1214073.html">Dominican Republic</a>, a Gulfstream G200 jet <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/plane-crash">crashed </a>on the runaway, killing both pilots of the aircraft. </p><p>According to a statement by the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute said, as quoted in media reports, no passengers were onboard. Both the pilot and co-pilot lost their lives in the crash.</p>.7 dead, 1 seriously injured in plane crash at Maine airport.<p>An emergency was declared approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of La Romana and the plane was returning to the airport. However, it crashed on the runway.</p>