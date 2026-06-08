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Private jet crashes on runway in Dominican Republic; both pilots die

According to a statement by the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute said, as quoted in media reports, no passengers were onboard.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 00:00 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 00:00 IST
Plane CrashAccidentDominican Republic

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