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Punch, the viral lonely monkey, is growing up

Punch twirled and leaped into the air. He hung upside down while chomping on a biscuit. He latched onto a zookeeper's arm and paraded around the enclosure.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:31 IST
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