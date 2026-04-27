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Putin pledges support for Iran in talks with Araqchi in Russia, says he wants peace soon

Russia has offered to mediate to try to help restore calm to the Middle East.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 14:26 IST
RussiaIranVladimir PutinWest AsiaMiddle East

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