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Racism and intolerance have worsened in Britain, Starmer says

'We have to deal with it, because it's tearing our societies apart.'
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 17:09 IST
World newsUKRacismKeir Starmer

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