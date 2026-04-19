<p>Geneva: Police in Austria said late on Saturday that rat poison was found inside a jar of HiPP baby food, following a recall of the product from 1,500 SPAR supermarkets in the country over safety fears.</p><p>Police in Burgenland, Austria, said in a statement a sample from one of the 190-gram jars of "Carrots and Potatoes" baby food reported by a customer in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district had tested positive for rat poison.</p><p>HiPP had said on Saturday it could not be ruled out that a dangerous substance was introduced into the product and that its HiPP Vegetable Carrot with Potato jars may have been tampered with.</p><p>Consuming the contents of jars could be life-threatening, HiPP said.</p>.Two foreigners arrested in Iran for importing Starlink technology: Report.<p>The police statement said the affected jars had a sticker with a red circle on the bottom of the jar and a lid that had already been opened or damaged or missing a safety seal, or had an unusual smell.</p><p>They said initial lab tests on similar jars seized by police in the Czech Republic and Slovakia showed the presence of a toxic substance. The statement gave no further details.</p><p>HiPP told Reuters in a statement on Sunday that the jars did contain rat poison and as a precautionary measure the affected retail partners in both countries immediately removed all HiPP baby food jars from sale.</p><p>The police also said authorities in Austria were warned about the risk following investigations in Germany. They provided no further details.</p><p>"Products and distribution channels in Germany or other European countries that are not part of the investigations are not affected," HiPP said.</p><p>HiPP said on Saturday: "According to our current knowledge, this critical situation involves an external criminal interference that affects the SPAR Austria distribution channel."</p><p>The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety said in a statement on Sunday medical help must be sought immediately if babies had consumed the baby food.</p><p>A SPAR spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday that the product recall was a precautionary measure and affected 1,500 stores in Austria, with no impact on outlets elsewhere.</p><p>SPAR and HiPP advised customers not to consume the contents of the jars bought from SPAR Austria. They said customers would receive a full refund on returned products.</p><p>Police advised customers to wash hands thoroughly if they came into contact with a jar.</p>