Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Rat poison found in HiPP baby food jar in Austria, police say

HiPP had said ​on Saturday it could ⁠not be ruled out that a dangerous substance was introduced into the product and that its HiPP Vegetable Carrot with Potato jars may have been tampered with.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 13:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 13:11 IST
World newsAustriababy food

Follow us on :

Follow Us