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Reporting from the frontlines: From Kashmir to Afghanistan

I spent 10 days in Afghanistan. It was not a place without risk or violence, but it was also a lot more than that.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:33 IST
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Inside an aircraft.

Inside an aircraft.

An Afghanistani neighbourhood.

An Afghanistani neighbourhood. 

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Published 27 March 2026, 20:33 IST
World newsAfghanistanKabul

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