Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Rescuers comb Venezuelan earthquake rubble, thousands reported missing

The government said 235 ⁠dead had been taken to medical centers but did not give a total casualty estimate.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 09:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 June 2026, 09:42 IST
World newsEarthquakeRescueVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us