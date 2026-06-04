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West Asia conflict | US, Israel faced 'decisive blow', says Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei

In his message, Khamenei said US and Israel, after "facing a decisive blow", were now "experiencing a deeply meaningful and profound humiliation".
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 14:29 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWest AsiawarConflictMojtaba Khamenei

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