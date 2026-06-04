West Asia conflict | US, Israel faced 'decisive blow', says Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei

<p>Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday alleged that United States and Israel had been faced a "decisive blow" in their confrontation with the Armed Forces, saying that they were now "experiencing a deeply meaningful and profound humiliation".</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mojtaba-khamenei">Mojtaba Khamenei</a>, who has not been seen in public since being wounded in strikes from the US-Israeli bombing campaign on February 28, delivered his message to the masses by having a prayer leader read it out at the commemoration of the 37th death anniversary of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.</p><p>In his message, Khamenei said US and Israel, after "facing a decisive blow", were now "experiencing a deeply meaningful and profound humiliation".</p><p>The Iranian leader went on to accuse them of seeking to "plant the seeds of doubt, despair, fear, mistrust and division" among the public, calling for unity to "neutralise their sinister plot".</p><p>Taking his message to X, Khamenei calling both the countries as Iran's "malicious enemy" claimed, "The malicious enemy has been defeated in its confrontation with the Armed Forces. Since it has received a decisive blow both in military combat and in [Iran's] public squares and streets, it’s experiencing a profound, significant humiliation."</p>.<p>Four lawmakers from Trump's Republican party joined Democrats on Wednesday to vote 215-208 in favour of a resolution ordering the withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war.</p><p>"This is a loud and unambiguous message to Donald Trump on behalf of the American people: it's time to end his deeply unpopular and illegal war of choice in Iran," Democrats posted on X.</p><p>As per the latest developments, Iran continues to maintain its stance that a peace deal in order to end the current West Asia conflict must include a resolution on the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. </p>