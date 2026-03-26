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Rhino spotted casually walking on Nepal streets; video goes viral

The viral video, currently doing the rounds on social media, shows a person from the UK left stunned by the unexpected sight.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 14:58 IST
NepalViral videoRhinoTrending

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