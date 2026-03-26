<p>Not a zoo, but a regular street — where you’d expect to spot a dog or a cat. But a rhino casually taking a stroll alongside? In Nepal, that’s not as unusual as it sounds.</p><p>Years after a <a href="https://www.facebook.com/4321news/videos/rhino-withdrawing-cash-from-atm-imesh-khanal/556128143220178/">video </a>of a rhinoceros wandering up to an ATM went viral, another clip has now caught the internet’s attention. This time, the animal is seen walking calmly along a public road, most likely in Chitwan. The viral video, currently doing the rounds on social media, shows a person from the UK left stunned by the unexpected sight.</p>.<p>The video opens with the man holding his sunglasses, visibly in disbelief as he watches the rhino walk on the busy street. A few cars are parked along the roadside, and even a two-wheeler passes by — yet the rhino continues its walk, unbothered by the surrounding human activity.</p><p>“This just walked past me in Nepal,” reads the text on the video, while the caption posted online asks, “What would you do?”</p>.One-horned rhinos to get new homes soon.<p>Despite the public movement and noise, the animal shows no signs of panic or aggression, carrying on with remarkable ease. </p><p>The clip has triggered a wave of reactions online. “He is a local, you are the one walking past him,” one user commented. Another wrote, “You’re a guest in the village of Sir Rhino.”</p><p>The incident is believed to have occurred near <a href="https://chitwannationalpark.gov.np/">Chitwan National P</a>ark, the country’s first national park, established in 1973. Known for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, the region often sees such rare yet fascinating encounters spill onto nearby roads.</p>