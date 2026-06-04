RIP Marjane Satrapi | The creative genius behind 'Persepolis'

<p>Marjane Satrapi, best known as the creative genius behind the graphic novel and later animated feature film, <em>'Persepolis'</em> passed away at the age of 56. </p><p>The family of the Franco-Iranian artist revealed the saddening news in a statement sent to AFP news agency announcing her death on June 3.</p><p>"Marjane Satrapi died of grief just over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life," they said in the statement.</p>.<p>Satrapi's husband, Mattias Ripa, had died on April 8 last year. </p>.<p>Born in 1969, Satrapi is a critically acclaimed artist, storyteller and animator who grew up in Tehran and was an outspoken critic of Iran's government. She moved to France in the year 1994 and later gained French nationality in 2006. </p>.<p>Satrapi gained wide-spread fame and recognition for her graphic novel '<em>Persepolis'; </em>an autobiographic work of literature flooded with her illustration, that follows her childhood in Iran during the new Islamic leadership after the 1979 revolution. It portrays a satirical take on her struggle against the new restrictions imposed by the government as she grows up navigating her teenage years before being sent off to France by her parents. </p>.<p>Satrapi went on to become a prize-winning filmmaker with an animated feature film adaptation of '<em>Persepolis'</em>, that she co-directed with Vincent Paronnaud. The film won the Jury Prize after being premiered at the Cannes International Film Festival and went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for best animated feature during the 2008 Academy Awards. </p>.<p>She continuous to inspire many to speak up for their beliefs and remains a true inspiration for many artist and storytellers world-wide. </p>