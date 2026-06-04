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RIP Marjane Satrapi | The creative genius behind 'Persepolis'

The family of the Franco-Iranian artist revealed the saddening news in a statement sent to France’s AFP newswire announcing her death on June 3.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 11:46 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 11:46 IST
World newsIranFranceDeathliteratureFilmwriterNovelsauthorAnimated Films

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