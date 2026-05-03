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Russia, Ukraine give conflicting accounts of village in Sumy region

The Kursk group ‌of the Ukrainian military, writing on Facebook, dismissed the Russian report ⁠as a 'complete ⁠lie...'
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 22:14 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 22:14 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaConflict

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