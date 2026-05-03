<p>Moscow: Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that its troops had taken control of the village of Myropillia in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a>'s Sumy region, but Ukraine's military denied the village had changed hands.</p><p>A ministry report on Telegram said motorized units, aided by drones, "drove Ukrainian nationalists out of the village. Enemy reserves were destroyed in advance by our artillery."</p>.Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, missiles overnight and through the day.<p>It posted video of what it described as aerial strikes in the area in northern Ukraine, near the border with Russia.</p><p>The Kursk group of the Ukrainian military, writing on Facebook, dismissed the Russian report as a "complete lie...Our units control the area, there is no enemy advance, nor has there been any assault actions in that area over the past few days."</p><p><em>Reuters</em> could not independently verify battlefield report from either side. </p>