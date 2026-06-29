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Russian attacks in Ukraine's Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia kill nine, officials say

Moscow has also accused Ukraine ​of hitting civilian targets ​during attacks on Russia or Russian-occupied areas, though on a much smaller scale. Both sides ​deny targeting civilians.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 17:03 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 17:03 IST
World newsUkraineRussiawar

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