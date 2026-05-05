Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Russian attacks kill 22 as ceasefire proposed by Kyiv approaches

Zelenskyy said that three aerial bombs dropped on the eastern frontline city of Kramatorsk killed five other people.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 17:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 17:09 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaKyivCeasefire

Follow us on :

Follow Us