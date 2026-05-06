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Russian attacks kill 27 before deadline for ceasefire proposed by Kyiv

In the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, an attack by aerial bombs and drones ⁠killed at least 12 ‌people, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 23:33 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 23:33 IST
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