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Russian oil tanker reaches Cuba amid blockade imposed by Trump

Trump has effectively blocked all oil shipments to Cuba in an attempt to pressure the government in Havana.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 23:39 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 23:39 IST
World newsRussiaDonald TrumpCubaWorld

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