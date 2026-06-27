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Scenes of collapse: The emergency at Venezuela's hospitals

The country's medical system has been one of the chief victims of an economic crisis and chronic government mismanagement that dates back more than a decade.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 02:51 IST
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People receive treatment in a field hospital after earthquakes, in La Guaira, Venezuela.

People receive treatment in a field hospital after earthquakes, in La Guaira, Venezuela.

Credit: Reuters Photo

An injured person is taken into the Perez Carreno hospital, after earthquakes hit the country, in Caracas, Venezuela.

An injured person is taken into the Perez Carreno hospital, after earthquakes hit the country, in Caracas, Venezuela.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 27 June 2026, 02:51 IST
World newsEarthquakeshospitalsVenezuela

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