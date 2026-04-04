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Senegal bans government travel as Iran war oil shock hits public finances

Governments across the West African region and globally have scrambled to ⁠respond to ⁠the crisis with measures including fuel price increases, subsidies, and remote work.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 09:00 IST
World newssenegalIranWest Asia

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