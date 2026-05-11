Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Seven cases of hantavirus confirmed from cruise ship: WHO

The WHO said that in total, three ​people have died ​in the ​outbreak.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2026, 13:05 IST
World newsFranceVirusWHO

Follow us on :

Follow Us