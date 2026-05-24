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Shark attack kills man on Australia's Great Barrier Reef

It took the boat ‌more than an hour to reach the shore after calling ⁠the emergency services, Burns said.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 11:34 IST
World newsAustraliaGreat Barrier ReefShark

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