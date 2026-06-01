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Ship operators urge clear rules to return Strait of Hormuz to normal

Shipowners ⁠and maritime industry officials met at a ‌Capital Link conference and other events ​to begin Posidonia, a week-long biennial shipping exhibition.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 11:26 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 11:26 IST
World newsIranStrait of Hormuz

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