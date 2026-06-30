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Shipping traffic in Strait of Hormuz picks up again

According to data from Kpler, a maritime tracking firm, 40 ships transited the waterway, up from 24 the previous day and 39 on Saturday.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:26 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:26 IST
World newsUSIranOmanConflictStrait of Hormuz

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