Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrest of world

Shipping traffic through Strait of Hormuz remains muted with no US-Iran deal in sight

The vessels included ships leaving from Iraqi ​ports and ⁠one dry bulk vessel from an Iranian port.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 12:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 12:10 IST
World newsIranStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us