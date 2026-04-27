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Sikh man assaulted, told to 'get out of country' in Canada

The incident took place on April 22 in Woodstock, Ontario, and the youth is facing multiple charges for his actions, the Woodstock Police said in a statement.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 07:17 IST
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