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Solar could meet ASEAN’s new power needs at half the cost of gas, saving up to USD 67 billion: Ember

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a halt in Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) production have sent shockwaves across energy markets in Southeast and East Asia, the report noted.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 02:20 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 02:20 IST
World newsEnergyCrudeASEANsolar

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