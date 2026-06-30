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Sri Lanka reduces fuel retail prices after easing supply restrictions

The diesel price has been reduced by LKR 25 to LKR 382 per litre and the 92 octane petrol price has been reduced by LKR 20 to LKR 414 per litre effective from midnight.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:43 IST
World newsSri LankadieselPetrolFuel Prices

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