Sri Lankan police arrest 24-year-old man for allegedly promoting banned LTTE

<p>Colombo: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly promoting the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ltte">LTTE</a>), Sri Lankan police said on Friday.</p><p>The man, from Udayanagar in Kilinochchi whose name wasn't disclosed by police, was arrested four days ago for allegedly performing LTTE promotional songs during a concert held in Jaffna district's Navatkuli area on May 31.</p><p>The suspect was produced before the Magistrate's Court on Wednesday under Section 3(G) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act No. 48 of 1979 and remanded for two weeks.</p><p>Investigations by the Jaffna Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau revealed that the suspect had edited two songs from the event and uploaded them to his social media account in a manner glorifying the LTTE, police said in a statement.</p>.Sri Lanka Arugambay terror plotters wanted to take help from former terror suspects: Police.<p>The recordings were deliberately modified to include content supportive of the banned group, facilitating broader reach online, the statement added.</p><p>The LTTE remains a prohibited organisation in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a>, in addition to its international ban imposed by most countries, including India.</p><p>Sri Lanka first banned the LTTE in 1998, which was later lifted in early 2002 to facilitate the Norwegian peace initiative.</p><p>In 2009, Sri Lanka reimposed the ban on the organisation.</p><p>In May 2009, the Sri Lankan Army declared victory over the LTTE, which for three decades had run a parallel administration in the northern and eastern parts of the country in their quest to set up a separate Tamil homeland.</p>