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Sri Lankan police arrest 24-year-old man for allegedly promoting banned LTTE

The recordings were deliberately modified to include content supportive of the banned group, facilitating broader reach online.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 10:34 IST
World newsSri LankaLTTE

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