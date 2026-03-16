Technical snag forces Delhi-bound Air India plane to divert to Ireland

<p>New Delhi: An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/air-india-air-india-express-to-operate-48-flights-to-and-from-west-asia-region-today-3933240">Air India</a> A350 aircraft from New York to Delhi was diverted to Shannon in Ireland due to a suspected technical snag on Monday morning. </p><p>There were around 300 people onboard the plane which was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted to Shannon, according to sources.</p><p>"Flight AI102 operating from New York (JFK) to Delhi on March 15 made a precautionary diversion to Shannon, Ireland, following a suspected technical issue," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.</p>.Air India, Air India Express cancel all Dubai flights after drone strike sparks fire near airport.<p>The spokesperson said the aircraft landed safely at Shannon Airport at 0430 hours local time, and all passengers and crew were safe.</p><p>"The aircraft is currently undergoing detailed technical inspections as per established safety protocols," the spokesperson added.</p><p>Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed the plane was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted.</p>