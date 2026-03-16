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Technical snag forces Delhi-bound Air India plane to divert to Ireland

There were around 300 people onboard the plane which was airborne for nearly six hours before getting diverted to Shannon, sources said.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:15 IST
World newsNew YorkDelhiIreland

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