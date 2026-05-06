Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Media mogul Ted Turner, CNN founder and billionaire philanthropist, dies at 87 after a career reshaping global news and entertainment.
Key highlights
• CNN revolution
Founded the first 24-hour news network in 1980, pioneering live global coverage of major events and setting a template for modern journalism.
• Media empire builder
Turned a failing Atlanta TV station into a broadcasting giant, acquired MGM/UA, and merged Turner Broadcasting with Time Warner in 1996.
• Controversial figure
Known for his blunt, outspoken personality, feuds with rivals like Rupert Murdoch, and unconventional leadership style that clashed with corporate structures.
• Philanthropy and environment
Donated $1 billion to the UN, became a leading environmentalist, and owned vast landholdings, including 50,000 bison and ranches in Patagonia.
• Personal struggles
Faced depression, suicidal thoughts, and a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia in 2018, alongside a turbulent personal life with three marriages and five children.
Key statistics
$7.5 billion
Turner Broadcasting sale value
$1 billion
Philanthropic donation to UN
1.9 million acres (770,000 hectares)
Landholdings in acres
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 06 May 2026, 15:26 IST