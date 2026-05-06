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Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87

In September 2018 Turner revealed that he had Lewy body dementia, a degenerative nerve disease.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 15:26 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87

In one line
Media mogul Ted Turner, CNN founder and billionaire philanthropist, dies at 87 after a career reshaping global news and entertainment.
Key highlights
CNN revolution
Founded the first 24-hour news network in 1980, pioneering live global coverage of major events and setting a template for modern journalism.
Media empire builder
Turned a failing Atlanta TV station into a broadcasting giant, acquired MGM/UA, and merged Turner Broadcasting with Time Warner in 1996.
Controversial figure
Known for his blunt, outspoken personality, feuds with rivals like Rupert Murdoch, and unconventional leadership style that clashed with corporate structures.
Philanthropy and environment
Donated $1 billion to the UN, became a leading environmentalist, and owned vast landholdings, including 50,000 bison and ranches in Patagonia.
Personal struggles
Faced depression, suicidal thoughts, and a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia in 2018, alongside a turbulent personal life with three marriages and five children.
Key statistics
87
Age at death
1980
CNN launch year
$7.5 billion
Turner Broadcasting sale value
$1 billion
Philanthropic donation to UN
1.9 million acres (770,000 hectares)
Landholdings in acres
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 06 May 2026, 15:26 IST
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