Ted Turner, outspoken founder of CNN, dies at 87

Media mogul Ted Turner, CNN founder and billionaire philanthropist, dies at 87 after a career reshaping global news and entertainment.

In one line

Key highlights

• CNN revolution Founded the first 24-hour news network in 1980, pioneering live global coverage of major events and setting a template for modern journalism.

• Media empire builder Turned a failing Atlanta TV station into a broadcasting giant, acquired MGM/UA, and merged Turner Broadcasting with Time Warner in 1996.

• Controversial figure Known for his blunt, outspoken personality, feuds with rivals like Rupert Murdoch, and unconventional leadership style that clashed with corporate structures.

• Philanthropy and environment Donated $1 billion to the UN, became a leading environmentalist, and owned vast landholdings, including 50,000 bison and ranches in Patagonia.