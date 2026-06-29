The 5-week US and Israeli air campaign shattered some of Iran’s most cherished monuments

A damaged building next to Isfahan’s Provincial Governor’s office near Chehel Sotoun Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.
A view shows damage inside the Museum of Decorative Arts near Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.
Debris covers the floor around the Takht-e Marmar (Marble Throne) inside the Hall of Mirrors (Talar-e Ayne) at Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026.
Debris scattered across a staircase inside a building at the Sa’dabad Cultural and Historical Complex, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 22, 2026.
The historical provincial governor’s office building, damaged during a US-Israeli air campaign, stands near Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.
A view shows damage inside the Ali Qapu Palace near Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.
Published 29 June 2026, 10:17 IST