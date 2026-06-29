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The 5-week US and Israeli air campaign shattered some of Iran’s most cherished monuments

In two decades of ground and air warfare by the United States and its allies in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan, Reuters could find no examples of damage to cultural heritage sites listed at the time by UNESCO.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:17 IST
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A damaged building next to Isfahan’s Provincial Governor’s office near Chehel Sotoun Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.

A damaged building next to Isfahan’s Provincial Governor’s office near Chehel Sotoun Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view shows damage inside the Museum of Decorative Arts near Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.

A view shows damage inside the Museum of Decorative Arts near Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Debris covers the floor around the Takht-e Marmar (Marble Throne) inside the Hall of Mirrors (Talar-e Ayne) at Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026.

Debris covers the floor around the Takht-e Marmar (Marble Throne) inside the Hall of Mirrors (Talar-e Ayne) at Golestan Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Debris scattered across a staircase inside a building at the Sa’dabad Cultural and Historical Complex, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 22, 2026.

Debris scattered across a staircase inside a building at the Sa’dabad Cultural and Historical Complex, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 22, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The historical provincial governor’s office building, damaged during a US-Israeli air campaign, stands near Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.

The historical provincial governor’s office building, damaged during a US-Israeli air campaign, stands near Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view shows damage inside the Ali Qapu Palace near Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.

A view shows damage inside the Ali Qapu Palace near Naqsh-e Jahan Square, a UNESCO World Heritage site, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, March 23, 2026.

Credit: Reuters Photo

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Published 29 June 2026, 10:17 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelIraqwarConflictairstrikes

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