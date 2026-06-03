Three crewmembers killed in UK Navy helicopter crash in south west England

<p>London: Three British Royal Navy crewmembers have died in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/helicopter-crash">helicopter crash</a> in southwest England, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday. </p>.Smoke detected in IndiGo flight at Bengaluru airport, 230 passengers evacuated.<p>"It is with deep sadness that we can confirm three members of the Royal Navy have died during a helicopter training exercise just before 0400 on Wednesday 3 June near Sourton, Devon," a Navy spokesperson said.</p>