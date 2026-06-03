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Three crewmembers killed in UK Navy helicopter crash in south west England

The Ministry of ​Defence ⁠said in a statement on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 15:24 IST
World newsUKHelicopter Crash

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