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Three passengers dead, one case of hantavirus confirmed from Atlantic cruise ship, WHO says

Six individuals were ‌affected in the ​incident, of whom three have died and one is in intensive care in South Africa, it said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 23:14 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 23:14 IST
World newsVirusAtlantic Ocean

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