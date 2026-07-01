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Three people die in Mexico City amid FIFA World Cup celebrations as fans crowd streets

The deaths occurred near the Angel of Independence ‌landmark, where thousands of ​soccer fans had gathered to celebrate Mexico's 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the round of 32.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 11:15 IST
World newsDeathFIFA World Cup 2026

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