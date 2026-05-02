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Timbuktu: Where gold met manuscripts

Valsala Rajan recounts the remarkable history of Timbuktu, where caravans brought both riches and knowledge.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 23:04 IST
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